The story of Rajiv Mehrishi and why he was given the CAG's post

Moneycontrol News

Newly-appointed Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi, who was earlier the Home Secretary, will begin his term at the end of September, replacing the incumbent Shashi Kant Sharma.

Mehrishi, an Indian Administrative Services officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has a long list of civil duty responsibilities that he has carried out in the past. He has held various posts in the Rajasthan administration over his career, including the district magistrate and collector of Bikaner.

In 2013, when Mehrishi was serving in the relatively low-profile overseas Indian affairs ministry, he was recalled by the Vasundara Raje government in Rajasthan to serve as the state's chief secretary. He was the brains behind many labour reforms introduced in the state during his tenure.

After serving as the Rajasthan's chief secretary, Mehrishi joined the finance ministry as the economic affairs secretary, a post he held for less than a year. It was not for lack of merit though.

Hours before he was about to retire, Mehrishi was appointed the home secretary to the Government of India. Many believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team had hand-picked him for the job.

Given that the home secretary has a fixed tenure of two years, Mehrishi's term came to an end this year. With such a stellar record under his belt, it did not come as a surprise when he was appointed the country's new CAG on Thursday.

The CAG has a tenure of 6 years or till the person appointed reaches the age of 65. Given his long list of commendable achievements, not to mention a formidable CV, a lot can be expected ofthe 62-year old.

Mehrishi completed his post-graduation and under-graduation in history from Delhi University's St. Stephen's college. He also holds a management degree from Scotland's Strathclyde Business School.

In 1978, he became an IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre and entered his state government's civil body. He has also been the joint secretary in the cabinet secretariat, making it one of the most important responsibilities carried out by him in his state.