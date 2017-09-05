The Rohingya's plight: A history of the 'floating population' in Myanmar

Moneycontrol News

The Rohingya Muslim refugee crisis has surfaced yet again amid a battle between Myanmar's army and Rohingya militants last week, leaving hundreds dead and forcing thousands to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to United Nations estimates, around 402 people were killed and 38,000 Rohingya Muslims have attempted to cross the border to Bangladesh in recent weeks.

Two blasts were recorded on the Myanmar side of the Bangladesh border on Monday. The Guardian reported that the United Nations aid agencies providing supplies of food, water, and medicines to the civilians have been blocked by the Myanmar government.

The UN resident coordinator in Myanmar said that supplies have been blocked “because the security situation and government field-visit restrictions rendered us unable to distribute assistance”. The UN office also said that they are in talks with the Myanmar government to restore aid facilities in the region.

On Monday, around two hundred Rohingyas queued up in the main road which runs parallel to the border of Bangladesh and Myanmar. The Balukhali hills in Bangladesh, close to the border, were covered with refugee shelters.

On Friday, around 24 bodies of Rohingya women and children were seen floating in the Bangladesh river side in the border area.

How did it start?

The violence began on August 25 when Rohingya insurgents attacked the military posts in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. A counter-insurgency programme by the Myanmese Army led to a violent conflict, killing at least 402 including 370 militants, 15 policemen, and 17 civilians.

Rohingyas are a Muslim minority residing in the western state of Rakhine in Myanmar. They make up approximately 1.6 percent of Myanmar's population and remain the most persecuted social group in the world.

According to the 1982 Burmese Citizenship Law, the Rohingyas are not recognised as citizens of Myanmar and are hence deprived of all civil rights and government facilities including the right to food, healthcare, and education.

In 2010, then Myanmar President Thein Stein had issued "white papers" to give temporary voting rights to the Rohingyas. However, after Buddhists protested against it in 2015, their voting rights were revoked.

Why the civil war?

Ambiguity circles the origin of the ethnic group of Rohingyas. While the Rohingyas believe that they are natives of Arakan (Rakhine) of Myanmar, the Buddhists in Myanmar consider them to be immigrants from Bangladesh.

Buddhists are of the opinion that they were deported to Myanmar in the 19th century from India and Bangladesh under the British rule to be used as cheap labour.

Their confusing origins have left the Rohingyas in a state of belonging nowhere.

Timeline of events

As the Rohingyas are not considered to be citizens of Myanmar, the poverty stricken community has been living in dire conditions and deprived of civil rights.

The Rohingya separatist movement gained momentum in the 1940s and religious extremism demanding the break-off of the Rakhine state intensified as the separatists wished to join East Pakistan since 1947.

Myanmar, which gained independence in 1948, introduced martial law in the Rakhine region. Around 1961, the military had wiped out and suppressed all separatist leaders from the region.

However, the formation of the Rohingya Liberation Party (RLP) in 1972 and the Rohingya Patriotic Front (RPF) in 1974 along with the Arakan Liberation Army founded in 1968 saw many violent incidents in the region in the battle between the Myanmar army and the government against the Rohingya groups.

The floating Rohingyas: Instances of violence

In 1978, the Burmese Army carried out a military operation named Operation King Dragon (Operation Nagamin) against the Rohingya insurgent groups, forcing around 25,000 Rohingyas to escape to Bangladesh.

Moreover, the dispute regarding their origin has resulted in hostile sentiments against the Rohingyas among the Myanmar Buddhists leading to communal violence which began in 2011 and escalated to massive communal riots in 2012, leading another wave of Rohingyas to flee to India and Bangladesh.

In 2016, there was another military crackdown on insurgent groups after three border security posts were attacked in the country..

Protests around the world

The crisis has generated several protests around the world against the disproportionate use of force against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

On Monday, thousands of protesters gathered in the streets of the Chechen capital of Grozny while the Myanmar Embassy in Moscow saw hundreds gathering to protest the massacre. Similar protests took place in Malaysia, Turkey, and Australia among other countries.