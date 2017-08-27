The right to privacy judgement: What does it mean?

Moneycontrol News

With the Supreme Court upholding privacy as a fundamental right for every citizen of India, a plethora of other issues that have been on the anvil might get resolved.

While the right to privacy was solidified as a fundamental right, protected in Part III of the Constitution, there are "reasonable restrictions" applicable, making privacy not an "absolute right".

Drawing a close to decades long arguments on the issue, the landmark judgment will not only resolve matters relating to Aadhaar number but also reinvigorate debates on decriminalising homosexuality, criminalising marital rape among other issues.

#The matters related to privacy and Aadhaar will resume hearing in the apex court by a five-judge constitution bench which will decide the fate of Aadhaar linked schemes and social benefits in the country.

#A common man will be liable to challenge unreasonable state intrusions and can protect information. This would directly mean that telecom operators, banks, and other service providers will have no access to personal phone numbers and other details. Incessant calls by service providers requesting one to buy their new products or offering discounts might come to a close.

#The verdict will also give a boost to gender activists who have challenged Article 377 of the Constitution which criminalizes sexuality. The nine -judge bench has observed that matter of sexuality is a private affair. Hence, a curative petition which awaits judgement in the Supreme Court on the matter is sure to benefit from the verdict.



#Some lawyers are of the opinion that it will also prove beneficial for the struggle for criminalising marital rape in India. The matter which is due in the Delhi High Court next week would see a manifestation of the verdict delivered on Thursday. Lawyer Karuna Nady tweeted regarding the verdict directly raising arguments of "bodily integrity" of women in relation to the case against marital rape.