The curious case of CS Karnan: How a HC judge defied Supreme Court and went missing

In a first, High Court judge CS Karnan became the only judge to retire while absconding. He has been evading the police since May 9 after the Supreme Court sanctioned an arrest warrant against him, sentencing him to a six-month jail term. The Supreme Court had held Karnan in contempt of court following a series of defiant counter-orders he had repeatedly issued against the apex court.

Justice Karnan was originally slated to retire on June 11. Since he has been absconding, he has missed the formal farewell which is usually given to every retiring high court judge.

The end of his career as a HC judge comes even as Karnan has had a chequered history of fights with fellow judges of Madras High Court where he was initially posted.

Karnan, a Dalit, has been in the crosshairs of the Supreme Court judges for some time now for going against the edicts of the apex court.

In 2016, following his accusations of corruption and discriminatory behaviour against the Madras HC Chief Justice, the Supreme Court ordered Karnan's transfer to Kolkata. Justice Karnan stayed his own transfer order and said he was being victimised for being a Dalit. But his stay order was lifted by the SC later on. Karnan then wrote to the then-CJI apologising for his actions which he claimed were result of him being mentally disturbed.

In a historical landmark, the Supreme Court signed an order of arrest, setting a new precedent in trying a SC or HC judge. However, Karnan has escaped the ignominy of an arrest while still in power as he still is seen missing.

Karnan's Tit-for-tat

In January 2017, Justice Karnan jolted the judiciary when he alleged that 20 sitting and retired Supreme Court and High Court judges were corrupt.

Afterwards, a bench of seven SC judges started contempt of court proceedings against Karnan on February 8 for repeatedly accusing other judges of corruption and degrading the judiciary's esteem.

The seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar granted Karnan four weeks to respond to the contempt notice and withdrew his judicial and administrative powers as a serving high court judge.

Karnan, in his reply, did not express any regret for his actions and instead asked the Supreme Court to restore his authority.

As the SC did not take heed of his plea, Karnan issued a suo moto judicial order asking the CJI along with six other SC judges to appear before him at his “make-shift court” cum residence in Kolkata. They faced charge of violating the SC/ST Act as they had, according to Karnan, insulted him with “malafide intention”. Interestingly, the validity of the order remained in question as his power to issue suo moto orders was earlier barred by the apex court.

He also directed the Air Control Authority to not let the 8 judges fly abroad while he was prosecuting them.

Karnan continued to not comply with the court orders and refused to go through a mental health check-up instructed by the seven-judge bench of SC. He instead issued an order against SC and asked the Director General of Police, New Delhi to produce the seven SC judges before a psychiatric examination board.

On May 8, Justice Karnan went further and sentenced the eight SC judges to five years of prison time along with the fine of Rs 1 lakh each under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act from his “home court”. A day later, the seven-judge SC bench sentenced him to six-months behind bars.

Karnan’s lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara filed a writ petition seeking recall of the order awarding him six-month jail term. He argued that as a HC Judge, Karnan was not under the Supreme Court bench’s jurisdiction. But the SC registry dismissed his plea and said the findings against him “have attained finality”.

Nedumpara claimed to have made a representation to President Pranab Mukhejee for suspension of the Supreme Court’s order. The intervention was sought as, under Article 72 of the Constitution, the President has the power to suspend sentence of any convict.

The plea was not entertained by the President and finally, on June 11, the controversial HC judge retired from his position while on the run.