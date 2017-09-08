Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week
Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.
Hotel aggregator Oyo raised ___ from Softbank's Vision Fund.
$150 million,
$240 million,
$200 million,
$250 million,
Two 1993 Mumbai blasts convicts were given life sentences. Name them.
Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan,
Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan,
Riyaz Siddique and Abu Salem,
Karimullah Khan and Tahir Merchant,
Name the Kannada journalist who was shot dead in Bengaluru this week.
Narendra Dabholkar,
Gauri Lankesh,
MM Kalburgi,
Govind Pansare,
Which of these countries are in range of North Korea's missiles?
China,
India,
US,
All of the above.,
US President Donald Trump scrapped ___, an amnesty programme for immigrants.
DREAM,
US Immigration policy,
DACA,
Citizen & Immigration Services,
Will the bank accounts of 2 lakh deregistered shell firms be operational?
YES,
NO,
How many restaurants are affected in the legal battle between McDonald's and Vikram Bakshi?
43,
35,
169,
96,
Which Indian state signed an MoU with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies?
Maharashtra,
Andhra Pradesh,
Karnataka,
Gujarat,
The government issued a warning about a dangerous malware this week. Name it.
Wannacry,
Petya,
Locky,
Mamba,
___, India’s first e-commerce startup, shut down recently.
Indiaplaza,
Roposo,
Carat lane,
First cry