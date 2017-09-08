Test your knowledge—Quiz of the Week

Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.

Hotel aggregator Oyo raised ___ from Softbank's Vision Fund.

$150 million

$240 million

$200 million

$250 million

Two 1993 Mumbai blasts convicts were given life sentences. Name them.

Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan

Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan

Riyaz Siddique and Abu Salem

Karimullah Khan and Tahir Merchant

Name the Kannada journalist who was shot dead in Bengaluru this week.

Narendra Dabholkar

Gauri Lankesh

MM Kalburgi

Govind Pansare

Which of these countries are in range of North Korea's missiles?

China

India

US

All of the above.

US President Donald Trump scrapped ___, an amnesty programme for immigrants.

DREAM

US Immigration policy

DACA

Citizen & Immigration Services

Will the bank accounts of 2 lakh deregistered shell firms be operational?

YES

NO

How many restaurants are affected in the legal battle between McDonald's and Vikram Bakshi?

43

35

169

96

Which Indian state signed an MoU with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies?

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Gujarat

The government issued a warning about a dangerous malware this week. Name it.

Wannacry

Petya

Locky

Mamba

___, India’s first e-commerce startup, shut down recently.

Indiaplaza

Roposo

Carat lane

First cry