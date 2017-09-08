A high-profile murder takes place; N Korea sabre-rattling continues: How well did you track the week's events?

Test your knowledge—Quiz of the Week

Hotel aggregator Oyo raised ___ from Softbank's Vision Fund.

$150 million

,

$240 million

,

$200 million

,

$250 million

Two 1993 Mumbai blasts convicts were given life sentences. Name them.

Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan

,

Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan

,

Riyaz Siddique and Abu Salem

,

Karimullah Khan and Tahir Merchant

Name the Kannada journalist who was shot dead in Bengaluru this week.

Narendra Dabholkar

,

Gauri Lankesh

,

MM Kalburgi

,

Govind Pansare

Which of these countries are in range of North Korea's missiles?

China

,

India

,

US

,

All of the above.

US President Donald Trump scrapped ___, an amnesty programme for immigrants.

DREAM

,

US Immigration policy

,

DACA

,

Citizen & Immigration Services

Will the bank accounts of 2 lakh deregistered shell firms be operational?

YES

,

NO

How many restaurants are affected in the legal battle between McDonald's and Vikram Bakshi?

43

,

35

,

169

,

96

Which Indian state signed an MoU with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies?

Maharashtra

,

Andhra Pradesh

,

Karnataka

,

Gujarat

The government issued a warning about a dangerous malware this week. Name it.

Wannacry

,

Petya

,

Locky

,

Mamba

___, India’s first e-commerce startup, shut down recently.

Indiaplaza

,

Roposo

,

Carat lane

,