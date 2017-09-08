A high-profile murder takes place; N Korea sabre-rattling continues: How well did you track the week's events?
Take this quiz and get your weekly dose of trivia.
Test your knowledge—Quiz of the Week
Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.
Hotel aggregator Oyo raised ___ from Softbank's Vision Fund.
$150 million
,
$240 million
,
$200 million
,
$250 million,
Two 1993 Mumbai blasts convicts were given life sentences. Name them.
Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan
,
Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan
,
Riyaz Siddique and Abu Salem
,
Karimullah Khan and Tahir Merchant,
Name the Kannada journalist who was shot dead in Bengaluru this week.
Narendra Dabholkar
,
Gauri Lankesh
,
MM Kalburgi
,
Govind Pansare,
Which of these countries are in range of North Korea's missiles?
China
,
India
,
US
,
All of the above.,
US President Donald Trump scrapped ___, an amnesty programme for immigrants.
DREAM
,
US Immigration policy
,
DACA
,
Citizen & Immigration Services,
Will the bank accounts of 2 lakh deregistered shell firms be operational?
YES
,
NO,
How many restaurants are affected in the legal battle between McDonald's and Vikram Bakshi?
43
,
35
,
169
,
96,
Which Indian state signed an MoU with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies?
Maharashtra
,
Andhra Pradesh
,
Karnataka
,
Gujarat,
The government issued a warning about a dangerous malware this week. Name it.
Wannacry
,
Petya
,
Locky
,
Mamba,
___, India’s first e-commerce startup, shut down recently.
Indiaplaza
,
Roposo
,
Carat lane
,First cry