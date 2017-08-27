Technology giants will learn to respect Indian laws, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Technological giants will learn to respect laws of India, Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today but acknowledged that companies like Google and Facebook are empowering Indians.

"Today FDI is completely free in the IT sector. Today Google and Facebook are also empowering Indians. Ordinary Indians are on social media. Let us celebrate that. Today I could only give this caution that these technological giants in the field of IT will also learn to respect laws of India," Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He was replying to question on alleged privacy concerns over data accessed by technology companies and social networks.

The Supreme Court today ruled that right to privacy is fundamental with some restriction as enshrined in part III of the Constitution.

In the order mentions that privacy concerns are issue in an information age where social media platforms, search engines, email service providers, messaging applications have extensive knowledge about movement of people, financial transactions, personal and professional conversations, health mental state, shopping habits etc.

It said that "personal data collected is capable of effecting representations, influencing decision-making processes and shaping behaviour" and "can have a stultifying effect on the expression of dissent and difference of opinion, which no democracy can afford."

The order said that called for need to regulation regarding the extent to which information of a person can be stored, processed and used by non-state actors.

"There is also a need for protection of such information from the State," the apex court said.

Prasad said that the government has formed a committee to give its recommendation for a robust data protection framework in the country.

"We are also taking good care of cyber security and safety. I am very happy that all the big international companies are coming to India in a very big way. Whether it is Google, whether it is Facebook, Whatsapp you talked about. They all are welcome," Prasad said.

He said that the government has already outlined that data is important.

"Government is very keen that in robust use of data with due regard to safety and security, India must lead an international benchmark like we did in case of Aadhaar. that is why we have made that committee," Prasad said.

He said that the recommendation of the committee is expected to be in place by end of this year.