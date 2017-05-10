App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 10, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu govt launches 5 mobile quality control labs to check infra

Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged off the mobile quality control units, valued at Rs 2.35 crore, at an event held here, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu government today launched five mobile quality control labs that will evaluate the quality of various central and state government road and infrastructure projects in five districts.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged off the mobile quality control units, valued at Rs 2.35 crore, at an event held here, an official release here said.

The Rural Development Department was implementing over Rs 20,000 crore worth of Central and state government road and infrastructure projects annually and there were various levels of quality control measures for these, it said.

In order to give a fillip to these efforts, these mobile quality control labs have now been established, it said.

These mobile labs were equipped with over 20 required tools and equipment that could enable officials to undertake 15 types of quality assessments on the spot, it said, adding the results could be uploaded and monitored online.

These five units will be used in Tiruvallur, Erode, Madurai, Nagapattinam and Tirunelveli districts, it added.

