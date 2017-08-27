App
Aug 22, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swine flu claims 8 more lives in Guj, toll reaches 288

The death toll in Gujarat due to swine flu infection since January this year has reached 288, as eight more deaths were reported today.

Swine flu claims 8 more lives in Guj, toll reaches 288
H1N1 Influenza virus particle.

The death toll in Gujarat due to swine flu infection since January this year has reached 288, as eight more deaths were reported today.

As per a health bulletin issued by the state government this evening, eight persons infected with H1N1 virus died in different parts of the state, while 193 new cases were registered today.

Two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad city, one each in Vadodara city, Surat city, Rajkot city, Surat district, Anand district and Kutch district.

At present, 1,877 H1N1-infected people are being treated in hospitals across the state. Of them, 22 are on ventilator, while eight others died in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Central government's three-member team of experts today arrived here to take stock of the situation.

The team met Gujarat Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary and health department officials before visiting the civil hospital here, said a government release.

The Central team directed the health officials to visit private hospitals in the state to provide guidance to doctors, staff members as well as patients about the treatment of swine flu.

