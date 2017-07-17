Swine flu alert sounded in Uttarakhand

A swine flu alert has been sounded in Uttarakhand after three deaths caused by the disease within a week.

Health department DG Dr D S Rawat carried out a review meeting here with officials for effective control and prevention of the disease and directed all district CMOs (Chief Medical Officers) to remain on alert.

At the meeting, officials said adequate quantity of antiviral medicines for treatment of swine flu is available at all the district headquarters and is being provided to patients free of cost, sources said

Rawat also told officials to publish swine flu advisories in all major newspapers to ensure that panic does not set in among people.