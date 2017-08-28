App
Aug 27, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swaraj inaugurates first 'Videsh Bhavan' in Mumbai

Four offices of the ministry in Mumbai - Passport Office, Office of the Protector of Emigrants, Office of the Regional Director of ICCR (the Indian Council for Cultural Relations) and Branch Secretariat of MEA - will be functioning under one roof in the building.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today inaugurated the country's first 'Videsh Bhavan' here.

The bhavan, which integrates all offices of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Maharashtra, is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a business district in suburban Mumbai.

Four offices of the ministry in Mumbai - Passport Office, Office of the Protector of Emigrants, Office of the Regional Director of ICCR (the Indian Council for Cultural Relations) and Branch Secretariat of MEA - will be functioning under one roof in the newly constructed building.

The facility will help in effective management of the MEA's engagement with the Maharashtra government, the ministry said on its website.

The 'Videsh Bhavan' in the city is the first integrated office complex of the MEA established in any state of the country, it said.

