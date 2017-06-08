App
Jun 08, 2017
Jun 08, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushma Swaraj's 'help in Mars' tweet — wit, humour and intent

External Finance Minister Sushma Swaraj, who's known for coming to the aid of Indians living abroad, won Twitter on Thursday with a witty reply.

Sushma Swaraj's 'help in Mars' tweet — wit, humour and intent
Sushma Swaraj

Moneycontrol News

External Finance Minister Sushma Swaraj, who's known for coming to the aid of Indians living abroad, won Twitter on Thursday with a witty reply. The tweet, though humorous, shows her intent to help Indian citizens.

Earlier in the day, one Karan Saini had tweeted to Swaraj saying that he was stuck on Mars and food sent by Mangalyan 987 days ago was running out.


Her tweet drew attention of many Indians. No wonder she has over 8 million followers on Twitter.

Swaraj is one of the Indian politicians who is very active, fast, quick-witted on Twitter, who takes her job seriously as well.

Two days ago, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin expressed concerns over Indians stuck in Qatar which has seen a boycott from neighbouring Gulf nations. Swaraj replied with assurances that her ministry will take care of Indians in the Gulf country.

Swaraj's role was crucial in bringing back Indian national Uzma Ahmed from Pakistan. Uzma's husband Tahir Ali had confiscated her passport  in a bid to prevent her from returning to her homeland. Swaraj stepped in and Uzma returned to India on May 25.

[caption id="attachment_2289205" align="alignnone" width="800"]India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj consoles Uzma, an Indian woman who according to local media was forced to marry a Pakistani man, after her arrival, in New Delhi, India May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RTX37KXP External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj consoles Uzma Ahmed upon her arrival in New Delhi on May 25. REUTERS[/caption]



The External Affairs Minister had in the past took Amazon to task after the ecommerce giant was found selling doormats depicting Indian tricolour on its Canadian website.

She asked Amazon to withdraw all such products immediately and directed the Indian embassy to look at the issue with Amazon Canada.



Swaraj went ahead to even threaten Amazon to deny Indian visas to their officials.

Quick-on-feet responses and timely help both on and off Twitter are two qualities that separate Swaraj from fellow politicians.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Indian politicians #Indian Politics

