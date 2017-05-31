App
May 31, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj says all Indians safe after blast near embassy in Kabul

At least 40 people were killed or wounded in a powerful blast in Kabul's diplomatic quarter early on Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The blast took place near the Indian embassy, but all Indians were said to be safe and moved into safe quarters.

The spokesman, Najib Danish, said he was unable to give a breakdown of the toll.

A health ministry spokesman said more than 60 wounded people, mainly civilians, had been rushed to Kabul hospitals, adding: "We don't know the number of killed yet".

