App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 13, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu lays foundation stone for Char Dham rail link location

The Char Dham rail circuit will enable devotees to visit the famous Himalayan shrines -- Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath-- even in adverse climatic conditions, Prabhu said.

Suresh Prabhu lays foundation stone for Char Dham rail link location

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today laid the foundation stone in Badrinath for the final location survey of an ambitious Rs 43,000-crore project to link the four important Hindu shrines in the hills of Uttarakhand.

The Char Dham rail circuit will enable devotees to visit the famous Himalayan shrines -- Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath-- even in adverse climatic conditions, Prabhu said.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who accompanied the union minister at the foundation laying ceremony, described the proposed project as a milestone in the development of the state.

For Gangotri and Yamunotri, the railway line will start from Doiwala near Dehradun, while for Kedarnath and Badrinath, it will start from Karnaprayag.

According to officials of the Railway ministry the Doiwala-Gangotri line will be 131 km long and for Yamunotri another 22 km of tracks will be laid from Maneri.

For Kedarnath, a 99 km rail link will be laid between Karnaprayag and Sonprayag and for Badrinath another 75 km long track will be laid between Karnaprayag and Joshimath.

An estimated Rs 43,292 crore is likely to be spent on the project, they said.

Earlier, accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and the chief minister, Prabhu paid obeisance at the Badrinath shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The Agriculture Minister also laid the foundation stone of a agricultural science centre near Joshimath.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Railway Minister #railways #Suresh Prabhu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.