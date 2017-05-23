App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 23, 2017 07:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu flags off Tejas Express

The train, which will cover the 630 km distance in less than nine hours, has ultra-modern amenities on board like LED TV, Wi-Fi and CCTV.

Suresh Prabhu flags off Tejas Express

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off the much-awaited Tejas Superfast Express from here to Karmali in Goa.

The train, which will cover the 630 km distance in less than nine hours, has ultra-modern amenities on board like LED TV, Wi-Fi and CCTV.

"Indian Railways has launched a major initiative to improve the safety of railway coaches. The railways will soon begin retrofitting of 40,000 coaches," the minister said.

"After Humsafar, Antyodaya, Deen Dayalu it is now Tejas, all of which were promised in the previous budget. It is a high speed train with modern facilities on board, enhanced passenger comfort and attractive exterior," Prabhu said.

"Tejas has bio-vacuum toilets, touchless taps and energy efficient LED lights," he said.

According to the railway minister, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' the coaches of Tejas Express have been manufactured at Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab.

Prabhu also inaugurated many other services and facilities at several stations near and on the outskirts of Mumbai.

He inaugurated other passenger-friendly facilities including emergency medical rooms at Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vadala Road station.

A senior official of Central Railway said the Tejas Express has been proved to be extremely popular as its ticket booking position has reached in waitlist for May 24.

tags #Current Affairs #Goa #Railway Minister #Suresh Prabhu #Tejas Superfast Express

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.