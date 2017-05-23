Suresh Prabhu flags off Tejas Express

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off the much-awaited Tejas Superfast Express from here to Karmali in Goa.

The train, which will cover the 630 km distance in less than nine hours, has ultra-modern amenities on board like LED TV, Wi-Fi and CCTV.

"Indian Railways has launched a major initiative to improve the safety of railway coaches. The railways will soon begin retrofitting of 40,000 coaches," the minister said.

"After Humsafar, Antyodaya, Deen Dayalu it is now Tejas, all of which were promised in the previous budget. It is a high speed train with modern facilities on board, enhanced passenger comfort and attractive exterior," Prabhu said.

"Tejas has bio-vacuum toilets, touchless taps and energy efficient LED lights," he said.

According to the railway minister, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' the coaches of Tejas Express have been manufactured at Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab.

Prabhu also inaugurated many other services and facilities at several stations near and on the outskirts of Mumbai.

He inaugurated other passenger-friendly facilities including emergency medical rooms at Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vadala Road station.

A senior official of Central Railway said the Tejas Express has been proved to be extremely popular as its ticket booking position has reached in waitlist for May 24.