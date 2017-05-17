Suresh Prabhu dedicates passenger amenities in Mumbai via video link

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated 14 passenger amenities in Mumbai and its extended suburbs.

Prabhu inaugurated these amenities, built in suburban corridor between Churchgate and Virar on the Western Railway, through video conferencing from New Delhi and dedicated them to passengers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We are upgrading several stations in Mumbai and are committed to raise the comfort level of the railway passengers. We want to transform a few stations and bring them at par with airports in terms of facilities."

The Railway Ministry is setting up a company with private sector participation to execute projects in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, he said.

The new amenities included an elevated deck and lift on platform No. 1 at Borivali station, foot over bridges (FOBs) at Dadar, Matunga Road and Bhayandar, a skywalk connecting FOB to metro station at Andheri, escalators at Dadar, Bhayandar, Vasai Road and Nallsopara, booking offices at Borivali, Kandivali and Vasai Road and a passenger reservation centre at Nallsopara.