App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 22, 2017 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu to start counselling for medical seats as per NEET

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra directed the state government to initiate the admission process after the Centre told the court that it was not in favour of the recent ordinance passed by Tamil Nadu to exempt it from NEET 2017.

Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu to start counselling for medical seats as per NEET

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to start counselling for admissions for MBBS and BDS seats in the state based on the NEET merit list and complete the process by September 4.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra directed the state government to initiate the admission process after the Centre told the court that it was not in favour of the recent ordinance passed by Tamil Nadu to exempt it from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by six students seeking a direction to the state government to conduct counselling for the medical seats solely on the basis of the merit list prepared on the basis of NEET marks.

The apex court had on August 17 put on hold until Tuesday, the counselling for the medical seats in state asking the MCI and the state government to find a balanced solution to deal with the interests of state board students and those who cleared NEET.

The plea had alleged that the Tamil Nadu ministers were bargaining with the central government for presidential assent for their proposed ordinance to exempt the Tamil Nadu students from NEET as a "quid pro quo" for supporting the NDA candidates for the Presidential and Vice Presidential polls.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.