App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 29, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court allows Bihar liquor firms to dispose stock outside state

A vacation bench headed by Justice A K Sikri considered the submission of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies that they are facing huge economic loss in view of the ban imposed in the state on sale of alcoholic beverages.

Supreme Court allows Bihar liquor firms to dispose stock outside state

The Supreme Court today granted time till July 31 to liquor manufacturers and sellers in Bihar to dispose of their existing stock outside the state.

The Nitish Kumar government had imposed a complete ban on liquor in Bihar from April 1, 2016.

A vacation bench headed by Justice A K Sikri considered the submission of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies that they are facing huge economic loss in view of the ban imposed in the state on sale of alcoholic beverages.

It has been submitted by the Confederation that the existing stock of liquor is of value of almost Rs 200 crore and the firms be allowed to dispose of the stock in other states where liquor is not banned.

The court agreed to the contention and granted time till July 31 to the confederation for getting rid of their existing stock.

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #liquor #Nitish Kumar #Supreme Court

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.