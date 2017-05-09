App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 09, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Subramanian Swamy seeks Delhi L-G's sanction to prosecute Kejriwal

Rajya Sabha member Swamy, in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, said he had also sought the sanction to prosecute Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act, from the previous L-G.

Subramanian Swamy seeks Delhi L-G's sanction to prosecute Kejriwal

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today sought the Lt Governor's sanction for initiating prosecution against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly favouring a private company during his short-lived government in 2014.

Rajya Sabha member Swamy, in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, said he had also sought the sanction to prosecute Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act, from the previous L-G.

"However, despite several oral reminders, the sanction was neither given nor denied," the letter says.

"Hence I write this letter to urge you to consider the application and grant me a sanction to prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act," Swamy said in the letter.

