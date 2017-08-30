App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 29, 2017 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stuck in the rains ? These kind souls can help

A few good Samaritans have offered their homes, office spaces, hot food and even a change of clothes for people to get a get a break from the heavy traffic and water-inundated roads.

Stuck in the rains ? These kind souls can help

Moneycontrol News

With the famously fast-paced Mumbai brought to a halt by heavy rains this year, people have come forward to offer shelter to the others stranded in the showers.

A few good Samaritans have offered their homes, office spaces, hot food and even a change of clothes for people to get a break from the heavy traffic and water-inundated roads.



Truly, difficult times get people to reach out to one another



The Mumbai Police also has an active presence on twitter with regular updates on the city conditions.


The Mumbai Police has also acknowledged the helping hands extended by the Mumbaikars.

The rains are expected to continue for the next 24 hours. Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that all schools and colleges in Mumbai are to remain closed on Wednesday.Suburban train lines are partially working as of now.

The IMD has denied all allegations of the rains being due to a cloud burst and has warned people not to believe social media on the same. Reports suggest that this might be the fiercest spurt of rainfall since the fated 26 July 2005 rains.

tags #Current Affairs #Mumbai Rains

