Stuck in the rains ? These kind souls can help

Moneycontrol News

With the famously fast-paced Mumbai brought to a halt by heavy rains this year, people have come forward to offer shelter to the others stranded in the showers.



If shit goes south and you are stranded you are welcome to my home. Got a bottle of whisky and some greens. #Mumbairains #Chembur

— Nikhil Udupa (@greyoceanblues) August 29, 2017

A few good Samaritans have offered their homes, office spaces, hot food and even a change of clothes for people to get a break from the heavy traffic and water-inundated roads.



If anyone of you or your friends are stuck near Kalina, CST Road or BKC please drop in. Good food awaits you! :) Please RT #mumbairains August 29, 2017





Reaching out to people again if you need shelter, water and food at Lower Parel. Drop by my office @SuperFitAsia #mumbairains

— Zubin Nalawalla (@zubinnalawalla) August 29, 2017



Mumbaikars can go to any Gurudwara for food & shelter Contact 9323567555 MANPREET SINGH KHALSA/ 9022272252 HARNIT SINGH KHALSA #MumbaiRains — Minal Ruhela (@minalrh) August 29, 2017



Truly, difficult times get people to reach out to one another

Guys if anyone is stuck between Goregaon to Borivali, please feel free to come over & crash #mumbairains I have 2 cats & books!— Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) August 29, 2017

The Mumbai Police also has an active presence on twitter with regular updates on the city conditions.

If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017



When whatsapp groups don't just forward messages but also extend help exactly when needed the most #MumbaiRains #SaluteMumbai pic.twitter.com/F0trg5Rjzj

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

The Mumbai Police has also acknowledged the helping hands extended by the Mumbaikars.



The citizens who make us proud of policing this city! Always forthcoming to help the known & unknown in a crisis #MumbaiRains #SaluteMumbai pic.twitter.com/Ccq2m5aKKc — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

The rains are expected to continue for the next 24 hours. Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that all schools and colleges in Mumbai are to remain closed on Wednesday.Suburban train lines are partially working as of now.