Spirituality a major strength of India, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today offered prayers at the famous Ganesh pandal at Khairatabad here.

He was accompanied by former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya and other BJP leaders.

The Ganesh pandal at Khairatabad is popular among devotees. A huge idol of the elephant-headed God, which is more than 50 feet tall, has been installed at the pandal for worship.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said spirituality is one of the major strengths of India.

He recalled that legendary freedom fighter Lokamanya Balgangadhar Tilak had turned Ganesh Chaturthi into a grand public event in the pre-Independence era as a means to mobilise people against the British rule.

The vice president said he prayed for the well-being of all and prosperity of the country.

The Vinayaka Chavithi festivities in Hyderabad, which began on August 25 with fanfare, are set to conclude tomorrow with the immersion of Ganesh idols.