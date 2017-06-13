Soon, govt to take a peek at how much you spend online

Moneycontrol News

Your online shopping habits will now be closely monitored by the government. The next annual consumer expenditure survey to be conducted by the National Sample Survey Organisation from July 2017 to June 2018 will, for the first time, cover spending behaviours on e-commerce marketplaces.

Considering the jump in India’s consumer spending on the internet, the government’s data managers are said to have listed it out as an important aspect to be covered in the national economic database, according to a report in the Economic Times today.

The annual national survey gathers household spending data across commodity and service categories in both urban and rural parts of the country. The survey starting July is expected to cover nearly 1.2 lakh households. It will cover 5,000 urban areas and 7,000 villages apart from providing state level data.

A Red Seer Consulting study pegged India’s e-commerce sector at USD 14.5 billion in 2016, which is miniscule when compared with India’s total retail spending of roughly USD 750 billion. However, with government’s stress on digitisation, online commerce is also expected to rapidly expand.

Even as the size of India’s e-commerce business is currently small enough to not have an influence on economy-wide price data, the survey aims to gauge the impact of online pricing policies on price indices in the future. It will also help measure the impact of online prices on retail inflation rates.