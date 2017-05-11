Sonia Gandhi's health stable, likely to be discharged soon

App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 11, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, hospitalised for food poisoning, is progressing well and is likely to be discharged in a day or two, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said today.

"The health condition of Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Sunday for food poisoning is stable. She is progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two," said Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Ganga Ram.

