Sonia Gandhi congratulates Emmanuel Macron over poll victory

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on winning the election with an emphatic mandate.

Congratulating the people of France, Gandhi said that India and France share common values of liberty and equality.

She hoped that the time tested Indo-French relationship will deepen further.

Pro-European centrist Macron promised to heal France's divisions after crushing far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a pivotal presidential election that has given him a large but fragile mandate for change.

At 39, the pro-EU former investment banker will become France's youngest-ever leader but will face a huge challenge to enact his programme while trying to unite a fractured and demoralised country.