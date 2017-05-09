App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 08, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Emmanuel Macron over poll victory

Congratulating the people of France, Gandhi said that India and France share common values of liberty and equality.

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Emmanuel Macron over poll victory

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on winning the election with an emphatic mandate.

Congratulating the people of France, Gandhi said that India and France share common values of liberty and equality.

She hoped that the time tested Indo-French relationship will deepen further.

Pro-European centrist Macron promised to heal France's divisions after crushing far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a pivotal presidential election that has given him a large but fragile mandate for change.

At 39, the pro-EU former investment banker will become France's youngest-ever leader but will face a huge challenge to enact his programme while trying to unite a fractured and demoralised country.

tags #Current Affairs #Emmanuel Macron #France #News #Sonia Gandhi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.