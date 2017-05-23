App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 23, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi express shock, grief over UK terror attack

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi today expressed shock and grief over the blast at a concert in the UK's Manchester which killed at least 22 people and injured around 59.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi express shock, grief over UK terror attack

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi today expressed shock and grief over the blast at a concert in the UK's Manchester which killed at least 22 people and injured around 59.

She conveyed solidarity and offered condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the 'ghastly' attack.

"The entire world community must come together as one to fight the scourge of terrorism cutting across boundaries and religion," she said.

Condemning the blast, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Strongly condemn the terror attack in Manchester. Absolutely shocked and saddened by the loss of lives and suffering caused by the senseless violence."

A lone suicide bomber set off a powerful homemade bomb at a concert of US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester city, killing at least 22 people and injuring 59 others, in the deadliest terror attack in Britain since the 2005 London bombings.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the bombing and warned of more attacks.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.