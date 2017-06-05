App
Jun 05, 2017 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Some people' hatching conspiracies against my govt: Pak PM

Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today accused "some people" of hatching conspiracies against his government, while his close aide openly pointed finger at the powerful establishment.

"I know about conspiracies against my government but let me tell you our journey towards economic progress of the country will continue," Sharif said while speaking to the Pakistan Muslim League (N) workers in the old city of Lahore.

The prime minister said he will continue to serve the masses "despite conspiracies against my government", in an indirect reference to Pakistan's powerful establishment.

Sharif said he does not know the agenda of "some people".

"We have made Pakistan an atomic country and now we will make it economically strong despite all conspiracies," he said.

Sharif and his children are facing probe for their offshore holdings revealed in the Panama Papers.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court is currently grilling Sharif's sons - Hussain and Hasan - during interrogation sessions.

A picture of Hussain was leaked on social media showing him sitting in a room facing the JIT members at the Federal Judicial Academy, creating panic among the government circles.

State Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb openly pointed a finger at the establishment saying it is behind the ongoing campaign of "humiliation" of the Sharif family.

"We are smelling revenge (from the establishment)," she said.

Last month, Pakistan powerful army withdrew a controversial tweet that had rattled the Sharif government over a media leak about a rift between the two power centres over fighting militancy in the country.

It was taken as the army's defeat and an unprecedented criticism ensued on social media against the army, which enjoys considerable influence over policy decisions in Pakistan.

The rift was a grim reminder of 1999 when then army chief Pervez Musharraf had ousted the government of Sharif.

Pakistan’s powerful army has ruled the country for much of its life since it gained independence 70 years ago.

