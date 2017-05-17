Smriti Irani takes to Twitter to promote cotton clothes

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani started a campaign on Twitter to promote cotton clothing.

Irani posted a picture of herself in a cotton saree, on the social media site and captioned it: "I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?!"

People from all walks of life soon joined the campaign, posting pictures wearing clothes made from the fabric, including the likes of cricketers Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev and actor Randeep Hooda.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini, among others, posted pictures of themselves wearing cotton clothes.