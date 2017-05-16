Sisodia to raise concerns of city stakeholders at GST Council

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will raise the concerns of city's stakeholders during a two-day meeting of the GST Council to be held in Srinagar.

A senior government official said that Sisodia held several meetings with industrialists, traders and other stakeholders on the GST in the last two days.

The official said that Sisodia will leave for Srinagar tomorrow.

"During the two-day meeting of the GST Council starting on May 18, the Deputy CM will take up all issues that were raised before him," the official said.

This round of GST Council meet, to be headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is scheduled to finalise the tax rates for different commodities and services.

The Council has already approved half of the rules required for the roll out of the GST from July 1.

It has also approved to amend the five rules on registration of entities under GST, filing of returns, payment of tax and refund, invoicing and debit and credit notes in consonance with the GST law approved by Parliament in March.