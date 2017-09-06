Senior activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh murdered outside her residence

Moneycontrol News

Activist and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh died on Tuesday after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds fired by unidentified assailants outside her Bangalore residence.

Lankesh was the daughter of the famous journalist, poet, and filmmaker P Lankesh, editor of Lankesh Patrike. She inherited the paper after her father’s death and after a family split, the paper split too.

However, she remained with one of the paper's split factions as its editor, renamed it to Gauri Lankesh Patrike, and ran it with 50 other people till the time of her death.

Through the paper, Gauri expressed her opinions and broke stories against right-wing and Hindutva politics. She was also known for her outspoken views on caste violence and communal politics.

According to an Indian Express report, Lankesh was convicted in November last year for criminal defamation in a 2008 article she wrote. The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Prahlad Joshi and Umesh Dhusi, and Lankesh was given a six-month sentence and a fine, with bail granted on the same day.

Lankesh was concerned about the state of freedom of expression in the country. She was a strong advocate for freedom of the press and was concerned about how people came under the radar for their ideological leanings.

Lankesh was also actively involved in bringing back people associated with the Karnataka Naxal movement to the mainstream with the help of the Karnataka government.

Her murder was quickly paralleled with the murder of Sahitya Akademi Award winner M M Kalburgi in 2015. Kalburgi was a rationalist who was gunned down from point blank range outside his residence as well. His murder remains unsolved.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that three police teams are probing Lankesh's murder.