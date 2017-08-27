SC upholds right to privacy as being fundamental: What does this mean for Aadhaar?

Moneycontrol News

A five-judge bench will soon take up for consideration petitions challenging the violation of right to privacy due to lack of legal safeguards on information collected for Aadhaar, This comes after the Apex Court today ruled that right to privacy is a fundamental right.

The Supreme Court, though, did not make any comments on the issue of Aadhaar today.

Currently, under Aadhaar Act 2016, the Aadhaar is mandatory for only for filing tax and social welfare schemes. Some legal experts, however, suggest the complete document may include certain exclusions to the right, so that the mandatory linking of PAN to Aadhaar and for welfare benefits may not have to be changed.

The petition against Aadhaar was filed by former Karnataka High Court Judge Justice JS Puttaswamy, now 91-year-old, in 2012. He had then argued the use of Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory for availing welfare services like PDS, LPG subsidies, pension, among others. His petition set a precedent for many other future petitions.

A five-judge bench will look at the ambit of right to privacy concerning Aadhaar. It will decide if the decision impacts Aadhaar. The bench will look at whether Aadhaar is guided by a reasonable law that is not unconstitutional in nature.

After controversies surrounding the Aadhaar number infringing on the citizen’s privacy, the courts have been moved to deliberate on the issue.