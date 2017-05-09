App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 09, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC lauds efforts of Haji Ali Dargah in removing encroachments

A bench headed by CJI J S Khehar directed that the beautification plan around the shrine has to be placed on record before the apex court on or before June 30.

The Supreme Court today "appreciated" the efforts of Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah Trust in removing encroachments around the shrine and asked it to clear out the remaining ones in a 500 square metre area in four weeks.

A bench headed by CJI J S Khehar directed that the beautification plan around the shrine has to be placed on record before the apex court on or before June 30.

It said the beautification plan prepared by the trust can be accepted and if required, the municipal council of Mumbai can make modification.

The council would also be at liberty to substitute it with another plan and in carrying out the above exercise the civic body can take assistance of a well-known urban heritage architect.

The bench said the sentiments of the people of the community should be kept in mind while carrying out the plans.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 3, 2017.

