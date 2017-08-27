App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 25, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sakshi Maharaj on Ram Rahim's rape conviction: One woman's complaint against millions?

As per latest reports at least 30 people have died and about 250 people have been injured in the violence after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's rape verdict

Sakshi Maharaj on Ram Rahim's rape conviction: One woman's complaint against millions?

Moneycontrol News

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday questioned the rape conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and asked whether the court should trust one woman's complaint whereas crores others support the self-styled godman.

In his response to the media the MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district said, "Crores of people are supporting Ram Rahim, and only one person is complaining against him. Is one person right or are crores of people right?”

Speaking on the mob violence that erupted after the rape verdict by the CBI court he said, "There is so much of ruckus over it, law and order has been disturbed, people are dying… Shouldn’t this be a consideration?"

As per latest reports at least 30 people have died and about 250 people have been injured in the violence after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's rape verdict was announced by the CBI court in Panchkula on Friday afternoon.

The quantum of the punishment will be announced by the court on August 28.

