App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jan 02, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS-BJP's fascist vision is that Dalits should remain at bottom of society: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP and RSS over the violence after Right-Wing groups were accused of sparking unrest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today attacked the BJP and the RSS over the Pune violence, alleging that their "fascist vision" for India was that Dalits should remain at the bottom of the society.

He referred to the incidents of violence against Dalits at Una in Madhya Pradesh and in the Hyderabad Central University, besides yesterday's violence at the Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district of Maharashtra as "potent symbols" of the resistance to RSS-BJP's "fascist vision".

"A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance (sic)," Gandhi tweeted.

At an event yesterday to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, a youth was killed and several others were seriously injured after violence erupted following an argument over the celebrations.

related news

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory over the Peshwa's army at Bhima-Koregaon 200 years ago, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community — then considered untouchables — were part of the East India Company's forces.

Some right-wing groups of Pune had opposed the celebrations of the "British" victory, which led to the arguments and violence yesterday.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism were reported from Bhima-Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil when people were headed towards the war memorial in the village, the police had said.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra today, including in Mumbai, where the agitators staged a rail roko at Chembur.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Rahul Gandhi #RSS

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.