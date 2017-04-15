App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
Apr 15, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 50,000 aid for those injured in Rajya Rani derailment

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the passengers injured in the derailment of the Rajya Rani Express in Uttar Pradesh and also ordered an enquiry in to the accident.

Eight coaches of Lucknow-bound Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed at 8.15 AM near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh leaving at least two passengers injured. However, there was no casualty in the accident, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.

Railways sources said two of the eight affected coaches have capsized.

A few helplines have been opened by the Railways to facilitate relatives of the passengers.

Top railways officials, including Moradabad DRM Pramod Kumar, have reached the spot and medical teams have been pressed into action, Sharma said.

"Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations," Prabhu tweeted.

The Minister also said on the social networking site an enquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against defaulters, if any.

tags #Current Affairs #Railway Minister #Suresh Prabhu #Uttar Pradesh

