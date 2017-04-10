Rs 2 lakh crore worth of defence contract firmed up in 3 yrs

Over Rs 2 lakh worth of contracts for procurement of military hardware and weapons have been signed in the last three years to modernise the armed forces, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, he said the government has taken a slew of measures for military modernisation and to keep the defence forces in a state of readiness to meet operational challenges.

"147 contracts involving over Rs 2 lakh have been signed for procurement of various equipment during the year 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 (up to February, 2017)," he said.

To a separate question, MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre said a committee of experts has recommended creation of a central autonomous professional organisation to build up indigenous defence capability as a strategic imperative for long-term self reliance.

He also said the government has recently approved a Defence Innovation Fund (DIF) which aims at creation of an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in defence.

On whether Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and French firm DCNS were keen on making three more scorpene-class submarines, he replied in the affirmative.

Replying to another question, Bhamre said 54 missing defence personnel including one from BSF of 1965 and 1971 wars are believed to be in the custody of Pakistan.

He said the government has repeatedly been taking up the matter with the Pakistan government but Islamabad does not acknowledge the presence of any Indian personnel in its custody.