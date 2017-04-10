App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 07, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 2 lakh crore worth of defence contract firmed up in 3 yrs

Over Rs 2 lakh worth of contracts for procurement of military hardware and weapons have been signed in the last three years to modernise the armed forces, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

Rs 2 lakh crore worth of defence contract firmed up in 3 yrs

Over Rs 2 lakh worth of contracts for procurement of military hardware and weapons have been signed in the last three years to modernise the armed forces, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, he said the government has taken a slew of measures for military modernisation and to keep the defence forces in a state of readiness to meet operational challenges.

"147 contracts involving over Rs 2 lakh have been signed for procurement of various equipment during the year 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 (up to February, 2017)," he said.

To a separate question, MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre said a committee of experts has recommended creation of a central autonomous professional organisation to build up indigenous defence capability as a strategic imperative for long-term self reliance.

He also said the government has recently approved a Defence Innovation Fund (DIF) which aims at creation of an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in defence.

On whether Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and French firm DCNS were keen on making three more scorpene-class submarines, he replied in the affirmative.

Replying to another question, Bhamre said 54 missing defence personnel including one from BSF of 1965 and 1971 wars are believed to be in the custody of Pakistan.

He said the government has repeatedly been taking up the matter with the Pakistan government but Islamabad does not acknowledge the presence of any Indian personnel in its custody.

tags #Defence Innovation Fund #defence spending #DIF #Economy #India #Military #Subhash Bhamre

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.