App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 11, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 18,669 crore approved for development of tri-cities

Greater Noida, Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authorities boards have allocated a total of Rs 18,669 crore this fiscal for the development of the tri- cities.

Rs 18,669 crore approved for development of tri-cities

Greater Noida, Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authorities boards have allocated a total of Rs 18,669 crore this fiscal for the development of the tri- cities.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved Rs 4,156.13 crore at the board meeting held yesterday, an official said.

Expenses under various heads include, Rs 35 crore for capital expenditure, Rs 1,132 crore for loan repayment, Rs 1,172 crore for land acquisition and Rs 1,190 crore for development works.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority at its board meeting indheld last week had approved Rs 6,443.05 crore for this financial year.

Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked for distribution of 64 per cent hiked compensation, as per a high court order, to farmers whose land was acquired for urbanisation.

Prabhat Kumar chairman of YEIDA and Greater Noida Authority said there will not be any discrimination between village and urban sector development.

Noida authority at its board meeting held last week had allocated Rs 8,070 crore for this fiscal.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.