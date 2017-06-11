Rs 18,669 crore approved for development of tri-cities

Greater Noida, Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authorities boards have allocated a total of Rs 18,669 crore this fiscal for the development of the tri- cities.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved Rs 4,156.13 crore at the board meeting held yesterday, an official said.

Expenses under various heads include, Rs 35 crore for capital expenditure, Rs 1,132 crore for loan repayment, Rs 1,172 crore for land acquisition and Rs 1,190 crore for development works.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority at its board meeting indheld last week had approved Rs 6,443.05 crore for this financial year.

Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked for distribution of 64 per cent hiked compensation, as per a high court order, to farmers whose land was acquired for urbanisation.

Prabhat Kumar chairman of YEIDA and Greater Noida Authority said there will not be any discrimination between village and urban sector development.

Noida authority at its board meeting held last week had allocated Rs 8,070 crore for this fiscal.