Rise in issuance of passports due to simple rules: Sushma Swaraj

Simplification of rules has led to rise in the issuance of passport by 50 percent in this quarter, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

Swaraj said before the NDA came to power, there were 77 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs). Sixteen new PSKs have been opened by the current government, including in all northeastern states.

"In terms of improvement, we have simplified the rules. When we compared this quarter to last, passports have shown a rise by 50 percent due to the simplification of rules," she said.

"This shows that the rules were so illogical and impractical that it hindered in acquiring a passport," she said while addressing a press conference to highlight three years "achievements" of her ministry.

She said the government has also started Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) for the convenience of the people.

"In the first phase, we announced to start 86 such centres, of which 52 are already operational. We will announce the second phase in next two-three days," Swaraj said.