Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts moderate rainfall today

Bringing respite to Mumbaikars, KJ Ramesh, DGM, Indian Met Department says the forecast for today is moderate rainfall.

After yesterday’s heavy rainfall over Mumbai and other parts of the country, the deficit areas are Vidharbha, West Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Hayana and Kerala, says Ramesh.

According to him, the activity of heavy rainfall over Maharashtra may continue but Mumbai is unlikely to see that today.

Yesterday, Santacruz recorded 32 cm of rainfall.