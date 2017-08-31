App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 30, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Regional connectivity levy to come into effect from Sept 1

The government had started charging a fee- ranging from Rs 7,500 to 8,500- from December 2016 in order to cross-subsidise flights to tier-2 and tier-3 cities under the RCS.

Regional connectivity levy to come into effect from Sept 1

Aviation regulator DGCA said the collection of levy to subsidise the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) will now come into effect from the next month and any amount already paid by airlines under this fund would be adjusted against their accounts.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notification today revising the date to September 1.

The government had started charging a fee- ranging from Rs 7,500 to 8,500- from December 2016 in order to cross-subsidise flights to tier-2 and tier-3 cities under the RCS.

The amount was revised to Rs 5,000 in May this year.

"The said levy will now come into effect from 1.09.2017," according to the notification.

The civil aviation ministry earlier said it would collect a levy of Rs 5,000 per departure from airlines operating on major domestic routes in order to fund the ambitious RCS or UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

The move was opposed by some private airlines and they challenged it in the court.

The notification adds that the amount already paid by the airlines will be adjusted against their account.

As many as 128 routes were awarded to five airlines in the first round of bidding for RCS in March. Through the RCS, the government aims to improve air connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

It offers airlines subsidy to fly on these routes and, in return, these carriers have to offer half of the total seats at discounted fares.

tags #aviation #Current Affairs #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.