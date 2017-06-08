App
Jun 08, 2017 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Regional air connectivity: TN signs MoU with Centre

The government said that it would enhance infrastructure, employment opportunities and lead to trade and industry growth.

Regional air connectivity: TN signs MoU with Centre

Towns like Hosur and Neyveli in Tamil Nadu are set to have low-cost flight services in the first phase of implementation of the Centre's UDAN scheme which seeks to promote regional air connectivity. The state government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Civil Aviation Ministry for the implementation the scheme in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the secretariat here.

Steps were being taken to start flight services to Hosur, Salem and Neyveli in the first phase under the "Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik" (UDAN) or regional connectivity scheme, a government release said. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar, Civil Aviation Secretary, R N Choubey, and Airports Authority of India Chairman, Guruprasad Mohapatra were also present during the signing of the MoU. UDAN aims at making regional connectivity easy at low cost so that common people could opt for air travel. Also, it would enhance infrastructure, employment opportunities and lead to trade and industry growth, the government added.

tags #Current Affairs #India

