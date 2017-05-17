'Reform to transform' approach to build new India: PM Modi

On the third anniversary of the BJP's victory in Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said his government was committed to build the "new India" through the "reform to transform" approach.

He was responding to wishes and messages tweeted by his followers.

"Thanks for your wishes. Through a 'reform to transform' approach we are committed to building a new India," he tweeted in response to a congratulatory message on the occasion of completion of three years in government.

It was on this day in 2014 when the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared, giving the BJP a massive victory.

Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

To another tweet, he said, "'India First' is the foreign policy of the government. Be it trade or cultural spheres, we want to increase our engagement with the world."

In response to another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "...Strength is derived from the skills & talents of 125 crore people of India."

One follower appreciated that the government was thinking of doubling the income of farmers. To this, Modi replied, "Our farmers are the 'Annadatas.' When our farmers prosper, India will prosper.