App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 17, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Reform to transform' approach to build new India: PM Modi

"Thanks for your wishes. Through a 'reform to transform' approach we are committed to building a new India," he tweeted in response to a congratulatory message on the occasion of completion of three years in government.

'Reform to transform' approach to build new India: PM Modi

On the third anniversary of the BJP's victory in Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said his government was committed to build the "new India" through the "reform to transform" approach.

He was responding to wishes and messages tweeted by his followers.

"Thanks for your wishes. Through a 'reform to transform' approach we are committed to building a new India," he tweeted in response to a congratulatory message on the occasion of completion of three years in government.

It was on this day in 2014 when the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared, giving the BJP a massive victory.

Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

To another tweet, he said, "'India First' is the foreign policy of the government. Be it trade or cultural spheres, we want to increase our engagement with the world."

In response to another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "...Strength is derived from the skills & talents of 125 crore people of India."

One follower appreciated that the government was thinking of doubling the income of farmers. To this, Modi replied, "Our farmers are the 'Annadatas.' When our farmers prosper, India will prosper.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #government #India #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.