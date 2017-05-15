RBSE results Class 12 declared! Here’s where you can check them

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the results for Class 12 exam today on its official sites - www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or www.rajresults.nic.in.

Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the RBSE exams.

How to check your results:

> Just log on to the above websites.> Enter your examination roll number or full name to get the results.

> Check the result and make sure to take a print out of the same.

The results are both for the science and commerce stream. In science, 2.34 lakh students sat for the exam while commerce had nearly 48,113 students candidates this year.

The board is yet to make official declaration on results of the Arts stream.