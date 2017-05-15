App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 15, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBSE results Class 12 declared! Here’s where you can check them

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the results for Class 12 exam today on its official sites.

RBSE results Class 12 declared! Here’s where you can check them

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the results for Class 12 exam today on its official sites - www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or www.rajresults.nic.in.

Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the RBSE exams.

How to check your results:

> Just log on to the above websites.
> Enter your examination roll number or full name to get the results.

> Check the result and make sure to take a print out of the same.

RBSE results

The results are both for the science and commerce stream. In science, 2.34 lakh students sat for the exam while commerce had nearly 48,113 students candidates this year.

The board is yet to make official declaration on results of the Arts stream.

tags #Current Affairs #rbse 2017 #RBSE results 2017

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.