App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jul 12, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI keeping a close watch on cryptocurrencies: Urjit Patel

The Reserve Bank is keeping a close watch on transactions involving cryptocurrencies, Governor Urjit Patel is understood to have told the members of the Parliamentary panel on finance on Wednesday.

RBI keeping a close watch on cryptocurrencies: Urjit Patel

The Reserve Bank is keeping a close watch on transactions involving cryptocurrencies, Governor Urjit Patel is understood to have told the members of the Parliamentary panel on finance on Wednesday.

During the more than three-hour long meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance here, the members raised concerns about rising number of transactions in various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, litecoin and NEM.

They also wanted to know from the governor whether the use of cryptocurrencies is legally permitted, a member said.

Members, including BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, said rise in usage of virtual currencies is a matter of concern as it is difficult to establish the source of funds.

Responding to the concerns raised, Patel told the members that the RBI is keeping a close watch on such transactions.

He also told the panel that an inter-disciplinary committee has been formed to discuss the legality of cryptocurrencies, according to panel members who did not wish to be named.

In April, the finance ministry constituted an inter- disciplinary committee to examine the existing framework for virtual currencies, including Bitcoins, and suggest measures to deal with issues like money laundering.

Leaders from G20 countries, during their meeting last week, had discussed about the threat of cryptocurrencies being possibly used for terror financing.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.