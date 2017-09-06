App
Sep 06, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ravi Shankar Prasad condemns social media posts expressing happiness on Gauri Lankesh's murder

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday hit out those expressing happiness at the killing of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh on social media.

While several people condemned her murder in Bengaluru last night, many on social media also posted hateful comments. Some even justified Lankesh's murder.

"Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that," he tweeted.

He hoped that the Karnataka police would soon nab the killers.

The killing unleashed outrage across the country even as the Karnataka government quickly set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the crime.

Read more: Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh murdered in Bengaluru: What we know so far

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

