Ratnagiri beats other metros in Maharashtra with 100% Aadhaar enrollment

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri has beaten the metros to become the top Aadhaar covered district in the state with 100 percent enrollment. Mumbai, at 94 percent, falls short.

Among other metros, Thane has 92 percent coverage and Pune with 92 percent. Maharashtra, as a state, has 94.5 percent Aadhaar coverage, according to a report in the Times of India.

After Ratnagiri, Dhule has the second highest Aadhaar coverage with 99 percent, followed by Wardha in Vidarbha (98 percent).

The weakest coverage group is under five years with coverage below 50 percent. On the contrary, between 5-18 years age group has he highest coverage at 90 percent.

The government now wants to improve enrollments in the under-five group. "In rural areas, we register children in anganwadis but in urban areas, many of them don't come to anganwadis," State Information Technology Chief VK Gautam told ToI.

For this, the Maharashtra is planning to set up Aadhaar tablets at nearly 500 government hospitals by July. Aadhaar will be assigned on the basis of a child’s photograph and parents’ biometric and know your customer details.

Another 3,200 tablets will be given to anganwadi supervisors.

In recent times, the government has suggested making Aadhaar mandatory for important activities like filing tax returns, scholarship schemes and travelling.

Maharashtra is also one of the few states to set up an Act called The Maharashtra Aadhaar, 2016 that links the identification card to various state schemes.

However, lack of privacy and data theft continue to be big concerns for Aadhaar.