May 12, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ramco Group Chairman Ramasubrahaneya Rajha passes away

Noted industrialist and chairman of diversified business conglomerate Ramco Group of companies, P R Ramasubrahaneya Rajha passed away in Rajapalayam, following a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 82 and is survived by wife and son P R Venkatarama Rajha, the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Group.

Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha, is the son of Ramco Group Founder, P A C Ramasamy Rajah.

Ramco group, which began its journey as a spinning mill in 1938, has its presence in various verticals including Ramco Systems (IT sector), Ramco Cements, (cement), Ramco Industries, Rajapalayam Mills Ltd., Thanjavur Spinning Mills Ltd.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the death of Ramasubrahnaneya Rajha saying his death has left a void in the industrial world.

Palaniswami extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, an official release said.

tags #Current Affairs #K Palaniswami #P R Ramasubrahaneya Rajha #Ramco Group

