Rajinikanth leaves door open on joining politics, says it's 'Left to God'

Superstar Rajinikanth has left the door open for joining politics in the future adding he would not allow "wrong people" to join him if he takes the plunge.

In an open interaction with his fans on Monday, Rajinikanth said, “Right now God is using me as an actor, but I can’t say anything about the future. If God decides that I join politics, then I will do so.”

“I committed a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years back, it was a political accident,” he said.

During the PV Narasimha Rao government in the nineties, Rajini had begun to support the Indian National Congress (INC). However, he shifted allegiance to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) alliance after the Congress decided to align itself with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The actor indicated his preference was for value-based politics, saying, “In case I decide to join politics, I won't allow wrong people to join me. I'll keep them away.”