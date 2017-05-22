Rains bring respite to north India, Odisha reels under heat

Rains occurred at many northern states bringing respite from the scorching heat even as Odisha continued to sizzle and Nalgonda in Telangana recorded a maximum of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Rains accompanied by dust storm and thunderstorm lashed the national capital, as lowered temperatures provided much- needed relief to the people after days of blistering heat.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

In Himachal Pradesh too, Shimla and its surrounding areas witnessed severe thunder squall followed by heavy rains and hailstorm causing a dip in maximum temperatures.

The state capital received 23.5 mm rains in an hour, while Una and Bajaura received 9 mm rains each, followed by 8.7 mm in Bhuntar and 3.4 mm in Sundernagar.

Day temperatures dropped by a few notches after rains and storm and Nahan was hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

Rains brought respite in Rajasthan as maximum temperatures dropped by 1 to 4 degrees Celsius in the state.

Jodhpur witnessed 30.4 mm of rainfall, followed by 5.6 mm in Bikaner and 1.8 mm in Sriganganagar.

Since yesterday, Bansur, Khajuwala and Kishangarhwas received 3 cm of rainfall each, whereas Bikaner, Bhahadurpur and Govindgarh received 1 cm of rainfall each.

Kota was recorded as the hottest place in the state with a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius, it was followed by 40.7 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 40.5 degrees Celsius in Churu.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rains providing relief to people from the scorching heat as maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches below normal levels in many parts of both the states.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, while Hisar and Karnal registered maximum temperatures of 39.9 degrees Celsius and 37.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Narnaul's maximum was 40.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar's maximum temperature dropped sharply with the city recording 24.7 degrees Celsius. It recorded 18 mm of rainfall, the local MeT office said.

However, Uttar Pradesh witnessed mainly dry weather with Allahabad being the hottest place at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow recored a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius as the mercury breached the 40-degree mark at several districts including Banda 45.2 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 44 degrees Celsius and Jhansi 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Odisha continued to remain under the grip of intense heat despite marginal drop in temperatures in some areas as the mercury breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark in 12 places where sunstroke has claimed eight lives this summer.

The maximum temperature in Bhawanipatna, Balangir and Titlagarh stood at 45 degrees Celsius each, making these places the hottest in the state.

Sonepur registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, while the mercury stood at 42.7 degrees Celsius in Angul, 42.6 degrees Celsius in Malkangiri and 42.2 degrees Celsius in Sambalpur.

In Bihar, heatwave gripped Patna with the maximum temperature soaring to 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Gaya was the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Vidarbha region and Telangana, where Nalgonda recorded a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius, the highest over the plains.

Day temperatures were above normal in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.