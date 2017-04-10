QNet case: Michael Ferreira released after six months in jail

Former world billiards champion Michael Ferreira, an accused in an alleged multi-level marketing scam case, walked out of Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on April 8, six months after his arrest, police said today.

The 78-year-old was released on Saturday along with another accused Malcom Desai.

Ferreira and Desai, both directors of QNet's Indian arm Vihan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd Co, were granted bail by the Supreme Court last month. After completion of the formalities, the duo were released from the prison, police added.

Two others, Manganlal Bajaj and Vanka Srinivas, also directors of Vihaan Direct Selling (Pvt) Ltd, were released before April 8.

Bajaj and Srinivas, along with a QNet employee Aditi Mitra, were granted bail by a Mumbai court on March 30 on the grounds of parity with the SC order.

Mitra was released from Byculla women's prison some days ago.

Ferriera had last year applied for the anticipatory bail in the apex court, which was rejected on September 23 last year. He surrendered before a trial court on September 30 and was arrested.

Last month, the SC granted bail to Ferreira and Desai on certain conditions.

The apex court also stayed the proceedings in 19 FIRs filed across the country against the duo and the Vihaan Direct selling company.

The case in Mumbai is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police which had claimed that Ferreira was part of a conspiracy to allegedly cheat investors as he was an 80 per cent shareholder in Vihaan Direct Selling (Pvt) Ltd.