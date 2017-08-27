Privacy: Kamal Haasan welcomes Supreme Court ruling

Actor Kamal Haasan today welcomed the Supreme Court declaring privacy as a fundamental right, saying "these are the moments that make India." In a tweet, he said there was "nothing vague or amorphous about" the apex court's verdict on the matter.

"People thank the Honourable Judges. These are moments that make India," he added. Earlier in the day, in a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, Supreme court had unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar had ruled that "right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution".

The bench was looking into a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.